Coimbatore Congress functionaries seek removal of Mayura Jayakumar from AICC post

Senior members of the Coimbatore Corporation-District Congress Committee on Sunday passed a resolution seeking the removal of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Mayura Jayakumar from his post alleging that he misused his position and stalled the party’s progress in the district.

At a special “Save Congress” meeting held in Coimbatore on Sunday, senior district-level heads criticised Mr. Jayakumar for appointing his former assistant, K. Karuppusamy, as the district head without consulting key members.

They alleged that seven of the nine Corporation councillors from Coimbatore were ignored in internal deliberations, while committed party workers at the circle and division levels were side-lined from key roles., they claimed

The resolution urged the AICC to intervene and remove Mr. Jayakumar.

Mr. Jayakumar told The Hindu, “I am in charge of Karnataka and have no connection to Tamil Nadu regarding party matters. The resolution itself lacks validity, as they do not constitute a recognised body. Any complaint should be submitted to the party high command. If there was an issue with the appointment of the district head, they should have raised it four years ago.”