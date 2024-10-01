Coimbatore company gets quality assurance certificate for Defence aviation supply

Coimbatore-based MAK Controls and Systems has received the AFQMS certificate from the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is one of the few private companies receiving the certificate. The DGAQA has given the certificate mostly to government companies so far,” said Sanjay Chawla, Director General of Military Aviation.

Saravanan Manickam, Managing Director of MAK Controls, told the media that the certificate was valid for three years. MAK, which supplies for Defence and commercial aviation, would now be able to produce more as the time for testing and certification would be relatively less. It was a tier-two supplier, making sub-systems for weapons or platforms and had delivered for Brahmos and Akash missile exports too. It had also ventured into railways as a new vertical, he said.

According to Mr. Chawla, the company is one of its “reputed partners in military aviation that supplies critical components for defence equipment. Our team from Delhi and Tiruchi conducted audit in every shop floor. The quality management system met our requirements. The quality control personnel and inspectors at shopfloor in Mak Control will carry out inspection activities. This is like self certification,” he said.

Under the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme, testing facilities were coming up in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh Defence corridors. The government gave 75% of the test cost and the industry would spend 25%. Private companies such as MAK could also set up such test centres and operate on no profit, no loss basis. The testing and certification cost was very high in the Defence sector and this scheme would benefit MSMEs and startups that had developed products for the Defence sector, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.