Coimbatore company develops smart electricity meters

Delving Research and Development, a Coimbatore-based company, will install its Delsmart IoT meters in Madhya Pradesh as part of a pilot project.

R. Chitra, founder and CEO of Delving, told The Hindu on Monday the product was among the top 17 products selected in Powerthon 2022, conducted by the Ministry of Power. The company signed a tripartite agreement recently and was allocated Madhya Pradesh for a pilot project by the Ministry of Power. About 100 meters would be installed by December for service connections and transformers covered under one feeder in Madhya Pradesh.

The smart meter, which was an Internet of Things (IoT) driven product working on cloud, would reduce energy losses, result in power saving, and ensure safety of electrical equipment on the premises of the user. It could be used for any service connection or in the distribution transformers and the cost would be almost the same as a conventional meters, she said.

The company started research and development of the meter almost seven years ago and intensified its efforts in the last three years. It had invested nearly ₹1 crore so far and received a small amount under various schemes of the government as incentives or grant.

“We are geared up to start commercial production of the meters from January and will approach electrical utilities to install the meters. The company will maintain the data generated by the smart meters and whenever there is a threat of a power failure, the respective user will get an alert on the phone,” she said.

The meters, called DelSmart IoT Meter, was launched on Monday by A.V. Varadharajan, chairman of AV Group of Companies, and T. Rajkumar, chairman of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry.