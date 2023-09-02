Coimbatore company contributes for Aditya L1 Mission

September 02, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Chakradhara Aerospace and Cargo Private Limited’s (CACPL) Aerospace Division in Coimbatore, which had contributed for the Chandrayaan III mission, had extended its engineering capabilities and products for PSLV-C57 launcher and the Aditya L1 satellite.

A press release from the company said CACPL contributions included RCS technology, start valves and bypass valves, electrical actuators and motors, high-precision pressure transducers, control modules, and gear head motors in PSLV-C57 launcher and latchable series redundant valve (LSRV) in Aditya L1.

