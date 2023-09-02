ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore company contributes for Aditya L1 Mission

September 02, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Chakradhara Aerospace and Cargo Private Limited’s (CACPL) Aerospace Division in Coimbatore, which had contributed for the Chandrayaan III mission, had extended its engineering capabilities and products for PSLV-C57 launcher and the Aditya L1 satellite.

A press release from the company said CACPL contributions included RCS technology, start valves and bypass valves, electrical actuators and motors, high-precision pressure transducers, control modules, and gear head motors in PSLV-C57 launcher and latchable series redundant valve (LSRV) in Aditya L1.

