Coimbatore Commissioner issues notice to sanitary supervisor

: Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara has issued notice to a sanitary supervisor asking why a Corporation vehicle used to transport waste was used outside the city limits.

A release from the Corporation said Mr. Sunkara issued the notice on Monday to the supervisor, Sivakumar, asking him to reply within 15 days.

The release said the Commissioner had asked Mr. Sivakumar why he failed to supervise the misuse of the vehicle – a driver working on contract had used it outside the city limit to collect waste and dump it in the Vellalore dump yard.

The release said the Commissioner also wanted to know why the supervisor had failed to check the misuse that had been taking place for several years.

The misuse of the vehicle had caused financial loss to the Corporation due the wastage of fuel, the release added.

Sources said the driver had used the vehicle to collect waste in areas coming under the Madukkarai Town Panchayat.