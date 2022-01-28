Coimbatore Commissioner holds all-party meeting

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara on Friday held a meeting with representatives of all political parties in the backdrop of the State Election Commission announcing urban local bodies polls.

A release said the Commissioner spoke about the delimitation exercise carried out in 2018, the reservation of wards for Scheduled Caste communities and women based on the exercise, the total number of voters in the 100 wards in the city, the number of polling booths, the staff deployed and other arrangements.

The release also said the Commissioner explained the arrangements being put in place in the counting center being established at the Government College of Technology.

He urged the political parties to follow the COVID-19 protocol while campaigning and assured them that the civic body would take all possible steps to ensure free and fair elections.

District Revenue Officer P.S. Leela Alex, Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila and other senior officials were present.