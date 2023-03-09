Coimbatore college to host G-20 Young Ambassador Summit on March 20

March 09, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology (SKCET) here will host the G20 Young Ambassador Summit 2023 on March 20.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi will be the chief guest, and Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa of India, and L. Murugan, Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, will be the guests of honor.

The G20 encourages youth to become future leaders to raise awareness of global issues, exchange ideas, negotiate and reach consensus to find viable and diverse solutions for the whole world. This year’s theme is ‘Fuelling the Future of Global Youth’, according to a release.

Young leaders from across the globe would discuss and debate on global challenges and policy recommendations for G20 leaders to take forward, the release said.

Ten speakers, including Nagaraj Naidu, joint secretary of G20; Kalpathi Suresh, chairman, Kalpathi Investments; Ria Dabi, Assistant Collector, Alwar, Rajasthan; Anbu Rathinavel, head and co-founder, School of Design Thinking; and Nupur Saxena, Joint Director, Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management, will address the gathering of more than 1,800 young leaders.