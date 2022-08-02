Coimbatore

Coimbatore college students top NCB’s Darkathon 2022

Home Minister Amit Shah presenting cash reward to a student team of Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore, at the Darkathon 2022 in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Staff Reporter COIMBATORE August 02, 2022 19:08 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 19:08 IST

Home Minister Amit Shah honoured two student teams from Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore, for topping the Darkathon 2022, hosted by the Narcotics Control Bureau of India.

The teams, Cipher Infoline and Breakpoint, mentored by SKCET’s professor A. Priya of the Computer Science Departmen,t and professor G. Shobana of the IT Department, competed against students of IIT Delhi, IIT Bhuvaneshwar, IIT Goa, IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay and VJTI Mumbai on Saturday.

Samuel Wycliffue (IV CSE), T. Kumaraguru (IV CSE) and T.G. Bhuvanesh (III M.Tech CSE) of Cipher Infoline worked on ‘Digital footprinting of active drug traffickers on darknet based in India’ and bagged the first prize, winning a cash award of ₹2.5 lakh.

Team Breakpoint members of 2018-22 batch, Aravindha Hariharan (IT), R. Gowtham (IT) and S. Kumaran (Mech), worked on ‘Crawling of dark web to identify and catalogue active and genuine darknet markets selling drugs’ and secured the second position with a cash award of ₹2 lakh.

