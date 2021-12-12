Coimbatore college seeks action against portal for misrepresenting party as celebrating General Rawat's death

Coimbatore

Nehru Group of Institutions has City Police to take action against a Malayalam news portal for showing a video of fresher’s day celebration as visuals anti-national celebrating the deaths of CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 defence personnel.

Coimbatore-based Nehru Group of Institutions has appealed to Coimbatore City Police to take action against a Malayalam news portal for showing a video of fresher’s day celebration held on its campus as visuals of DJ parties organised by anti-national elements to celebrate the deaths of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 defence personnel in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in the Nilgiris on December 8.

A. Muralidharan, director of Nehru Group of Institutions, said the video, which the portal showed as visuals of DJ party, was that of the freshers' day programme organised by hostel students on December 7, a day before the tragic crash.

“The video of the freshers' day programme held on our campus has been misused. The portal has defamed our institution and other colleges in Coimbatore by spreading false news that DJ parties were organised in men’s hostels to celebrate the crash. We have already conveyed the matter to Coimbatore City Police and sought action against the portal, Karma News. A formal complaint will be lodged on Monday,” he said.

According to him, the college management, students and NCC cadet paid homage to the deceased defence personnel on the campus on December 9.

“Our founder chairman P.K. Das was in the Indian Air Force and he founded the institution after his retirement. Many staff of our Aeronautics College are also retired defence personnel,” he said.