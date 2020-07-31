Coimbatore college chosen for hackathon event

The Ministry for Human Resource Development chose a private college in Coimbatore to serve as a nodal centre for hosting the finale of Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2020 from August 1 to August 3.

Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology (SKCET) was chosen for the SIH event for the fourth consecutive time and would be one of the 40 nodal centres for the event across India, a release said.

The ‘Software Mode’ of SIH 2020 would be conducted online, for which the nodal centres would facilitate the operations and support the participants. There would be 28 teams with 164 participants, who would face six problem statements during the hackathon and each statement was worth ₹ 1 lakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address and interact with the participants at SKCET through video conferencing on Saturday at 7 p.m. Two teams from SKCET will participate in SIH 2020 in other nodal centres, according to the release.