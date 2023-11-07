ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Collector’s fiat on bursting of firecrackers for Deepavali

November 07, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati has requested the public to ensure noiseless and smoke- and pollution-free Deepavali and asked people to burst firecrackers only between 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Noting the Supreme Court directions, the Collector said the public shall burst less-polluting and low sound generating green crackers in a common place with the permission of the local bodies.

The Collector asked the public to avoid bursting of joined firecrackers that created more noise, and not to burst firecrackers near hospitals, schools, court and religious places.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US