Coimbatore Collector’s fiat on bursting of firecrackers for Deepavali

November 07, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati has requested the public to ensure noiseless and smoke- and pollution-free Deepavali and asked people to burst firecrackers only between 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Noting the Supreme Court directions, the Collector said the public shall burst less-polluting and low sound generating green crackers in a common place with the permission of the local bodies.

The Collector asked the public to avoid bursting of joined firecrackers that created more noise, and not to burst firecrackers near hospitals, schools, court and religious places.

