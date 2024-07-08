Coimbatore Collectorate receives 582 petitions at grievances redress meet

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati received 582 petitions from the public during the weekly grievances redress meet held on July 8, 2024.

There were 74 petitions for free housing, 227 for housing leases, 12 for employment, and 269 other miscellaneous petitions.

Relief measures were provided as part of the State government’s social security schemes for families of three persons who died due to electrocution and snakebite. Each family received ₹1 lakh from the Chief Minister’s General Relief Fund.

The Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons distributed assistive devices, including DIASY players for audio books worth ₹25,570 and wrist watches worth ₹3.27 lakh to six beneficiaries.