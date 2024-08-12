Coimbatore Collector gets ‘Best Collector Award’ 2024

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati is set to be conferred with the State government’s ‘Best Collector Award’ for 2024 in recognition of his service to the welfare of differently-abled individuals in the district.

The award will be presented by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Independence Day at an event in Chennai. According to a government order, Mr. Pati will share the Best Collector Award with Virudhunagar District Collector V.P. Jayaseelan.

Mr. Pati’s award acknowledges his initiatives to support the differently-abled, including securing land and housing for them in Chettipalayam through collaborations with private organisations and Central government funds.

His initiatives also include regular inspections and improvement of facilities for the mentally challenged and mentally ill, to provide proper care, and promoting voter participation among the differently-abled through awareness campaigns and rallies.

Additionally, he initiated job training and placement camps leading to employment opportunities for 68 individuals with disabilities, including positions in the Social Welfare Department and banking sector. Notably, 25 visually impaired and 4 hearing-impaired students benefited from free Group 4 training, with several securing jobs as junior assistants in the Social Welfare Department.

Mr. Pati also oversaw the training on Universal Accessibility 2024 Compliance for engineers to enhance accessibility in government buildings.

Following the announcement, several members took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to congratulate Mr. Pati, with some recalling their experiences with bureaucracy during his tenure as Corporation Commissioner in Tiruppur.

“One of our files was pending in Tiruppur when he was the Commissioner there. He was being transferred to Coimbatore as the Collector the next day, so we brought our file to his attention. He ensured that our file was processed, passing through three offices in a single day before he left. Truly a dedicated public servant,” one post read.

