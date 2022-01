COIMBATORE

28 January 2022 12:01 IST

Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran has tested positive for COVID-19. A communication from the district administration said, after turning positive on Friday, the Collector had isolated himself at the camp office.

The communication, however, did not say if Mr. Sameeran was affected with the Delta or Omicron variant of the virus.

