Coimbatore Collector tells officials to be prepared to face North-East Monsoon

September 26, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati asked the official machinery to be prepared to face the North-East Monsoon.

At a meeting convened to review the preparedness, the Collector asked Sub Collectors, Revenue Divisional Officers and Tahsildars to be ready to tackle the contingencies arising out of the monsoon. Any information on floods and loss of lives should be reported to 0422-1077, the toll free number at the Collectorate control room.

He asked Revenue officials to monitor the water storage in reservoirs and remove the encroachments in water ways. In the event of flooding of low lying areas, the officials should keep ready the marriage halls and noon meal centres to accommodate the public.

Sand bags should be kept in adequate numbers, saw machines and earth movers should be ready and flood alerts should be issued immediately if the water level in Noyyal and Bhavani rivers increased, Mr. Pati said,

The Collector also instructed hospitals to keep the ICU/CCU, and 108 ambulance vehicles ready. He told the Forest Department and Highways to clear the fallen trees as soon as possible. He also asked the officials to keep ready pumpsets and motors to flush out stagnant water in low lying areas.

