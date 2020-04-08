Coimbatore Collector suspends three employees

Coimbatore Collector K. Rajamani has suspended three employees for alleged irregularities in distributing coronavirus relief package.

A release from the district administration said the Collector had suspended R. Rajasekar, an employee to attached to the Pari Nagar fair price shop, S. Rajan, attached to the Velandipalayam fair price shop and K. Lathabai, attached to the Kovaipudur, after they were found giving less than the determined quantity of relief materials.

Following complaints from public distribution system (ration) card holders, Mr. Rajamani instructed the officers concerned to verify the complaints and after they reported the complaints to be true, the Collector issued the suspension orders.

Employees at fair price shops should stick to the State government guidelines in distributing the coronavirus relief package and discharge their duty faithfully, the collector said.

The government, to help people tide over the impact of the lockdown, had announced that it would give ₹1,000 each to rice card holders and relief materials (rice, pulses, oil, sugar, etc.) to all card holders.

The distribution through the fair price shops began on April 2 and thus far, the administration had given the cash and materials to 92% of the 9.76 lakh card holders through 1,418 fair price shops, the release added.