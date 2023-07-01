HamberMenu
Coimbatore Collector stresses need for students to pursue higher education

July 01, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati (second right) with Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap inspects the stalls put up for phase two of ‘Career Path’ programme at the Hindusthan College of Arts and Science in Coimbatore on Saturday.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati (second right) with Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap inspects the stalls put up for phase two of ‘Career Path’ programme at the Hindusthan College of Arts and Science in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The second special camp - ‘Career Path’ - for the students, who passed the higher secondary examination 2022-23, but couldn’t get enrolled in colleges, was presided over by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati at the Hindusthan College of Arts and Science here on Saturday, July 1.

The Collector reiterated the need for students to join higher education instead of getting employed.

The camp, conducted under the State’s ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ Scheme by the School Education Department, is to guide the students who dropped out of the education system. “Four government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), colleges and several private ones have set up their stalls in this camp. ITIs offer 100% job guarantee since Coimbatore is an industrial district. Guidance on courses and obtaining education loans will be offered by experts, which students must avail of to know all options, especially those who are not financially strong,” said the Collector.

Along with Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer L. Sumathi, Deputy Director of District Employment and Career Guidance Centre M. Karunakaran and officials, the Collector reviewed the arrangements at the college.

