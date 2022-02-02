Coimbatore Collector reviews electoral roll preparation

: Collector G.S. Sameeran on Wednesday visited the Coimbatore Corporation head office to review the preparation of the supplementary electoral rolls, said a release from the civic body.

His visit came ahead of the Corporation releasing the supplementary electoral rolls on February 4. During his interaction with the staff preparing the supplementary rolls, he enquired about the progress made, the release said and added Mr. Sameeran also visited the election control room.

He enquired about the complaints received on a daily basis and the action taken thereafter.

Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara, Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila and other senior officials were present.

In an election-related development the Corporation said 55 persons had filed nomination on Wednesday.