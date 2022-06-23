Coimbatore Collector releases logo for book festival

Collector G.S. Sameeran released the logo for Coimbatore Book Festival here on Thursday.

According to a release, the Collector said at the launch that the book festival to be held from July 22 to 31 would have special events on all days. About 30,000 students would gather at one location and recite Tirukkural as part of the festival, which would be organised by Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA). Further, all the students of government schools in the district would visit the fair.

The organisers had a logo designing contest for the festival and 484 entries were received from students and the public. The one designed by Sylvester, who is employed as designer with Autom System, was chosen as the logo for the festival, he said.