Coimbatore Collector issues guildelines for Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations

September 11, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati has instructed public and organisations to take Ganesha idols procession only in the routes approved by the Police and immersion only at deisgnated water bodies.

The approved water bodies for idols immersions were Singanallur Tank, Kurichi Tank, and Muthannan Kulam in city besides Samalapuram lake, Bhavani river at Sirumugai, Elagampalayam, Mettupalayam, Subramanian Koil and Thekkampatti, Ambarampalayam river in Pollachi, Noyyal river, Upparu, Pazhathottam near Sirumugai, Sadivayal, Athuparai in AliAnamalai, Nadumalai river in Valparai, Kuniamuthur tank, Vellakinar and Walayar river.

