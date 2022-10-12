Coimbatore Collector issues guidelines for food traders ahead of Deepavali

R. Aishwaryaa
October 12, 2022 18:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

COIMBATORE

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector G.S Sameeran on Tuesday issued regulations to food manufacturers and sellers under the Food Safety and Standards Act., ahead of the Deepavali festival on October 24.

Food traders must have a food safety licence or a registration certificate for the company and their products as per Section 18 of the Indian Sweets and Indian Snacks and Savories Products Act, he said in a statement.

The preparation area should have a chimney, a proper waste water drain system and the walls should not be damaged, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Packaged oil should be heated only once and fresh oil should not be mixed with the used oil. Natural colours and some permitted artificial colours (100mg for one kg) can be used as per norms, the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
Deepavali

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app