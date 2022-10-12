Coimbatore Collector issues guidelines for food traders ahead of Deepavali

COIMBATORE

Collector G.S Sameeran on Tuesday issued regulations to food manufacturers and sellers under the Food Safety and Standards Act., ahead of the Deepavali festival on October 24.

Food traders must have a food safety licence or a registration certificate for the company and their products as per Section 18 of the Indian Sweets and Indian Snacks and Savories Products Act, he said in a statement.

The preparation area should have a chimney, a proper waste water drain system and the walls should not be damaged, he said.

Packaged oil should be heated only once and fresh oil should not be mixed with the used oil. Natural colours and some permitted artificial colours (100mg for one kg) can be used as per norms, the statement said.