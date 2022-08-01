Coimbatore

Coimbatore Collector issues appointment order to four women as cooks

Staff ReporterAugust 01, 2022 19:38 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 19:38 IST

Collector G.S. Sameeran issued appointment orders to four women who were selected as cooks during the grievance day redress meeting here on Monday. They were appointed based on the recommendations by the Social Welfare and Rural Development Department.

Earlier, the Collector received as many as 351 petitions.

M. Prakash of Tiruppur, a member of the Vidiyal Foundation for the Visually Challenged, submitted a petition seeking hike in monthly assistance and reviving dormant Braille press.

Peravai stages protest

Kongunadu Arundhadiyar Munnetra Peravai members staged a protest outside the Collectorate condemning the action of a labour contractor in the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHB) for illegally selling government-allocated houses.

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party in a petition to the Collector claimed that the TNUHB has not provided houses to 80 beneficiaries even after tokens were issued in Gandhi Park area.

