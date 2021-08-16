Coimbatore Collector inspects red earth mined areas in Thadagam valley

Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran and senior officials inspected some of the areas in Thadagam valley where brick makers mined for red earth.

The inspection was held as part of submitting a detailed report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), southern zone, which recently took suo motu cognisance of the environmental degradation in the valley due to the operation of brick kilns.

Sources in the Revenue Department said that the Collector was accompanied by the Revenue Divisional Officer (Coimbatore north), tahsildar (Coimbatore north), Assistant Director of Geology and Mining, officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, revenue inspectors and village administrative officers of five village panchayats in Thadagam valley.

The Collector inspected places at Periya Thadagam, Mangarai and 24 Veerapandi.

A senior official said that a joint committee formed by the NGT has started assessing various aspects of the environmental damage at the valley and the quantum of red earth mined by brick operators.

The committee will seek the expertise of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) for the purpose, said the official.