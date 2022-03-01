Coimbatore Collector inspects progress in works in Sulur

Collector G.S. Sameeran on Tuesday inspected works in progress in Sulur Panchayat Union.

A release from the district administration said he inspected the progress made in laying the road between Nagamanaicken Road and Kadukuttai and the quality of construction.

The District Rural Development Agency had taken up the road construction work under the Prime Minister Rural Roads project at ₹96.07 lakh.

He reviewed the dredging work at the 16-acre tank in Kadukuttai Panchayat and the sump construction the Agency had taken up under Jal Jeevan Mission at ₹ 11.50 lakh.

The Collector also visited the library building that the Agency had renovated under the Anna Grama Marumalarchi Thittam and the SHG training centre.

The Agency Project Director K. Kavitha was present during the inspection.