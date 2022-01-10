Coimbatore Collector inspects Pongal gift hamper distribution

Collector G.S. Sameeran on Monday inspected Pongal gift hamper distribution at a fair price shop in Flower Market in the city.

A release from the district administration said the Collector visited the shop in Theppakulam and checked the quality and quantity of items given to cardholders. He also interacted with the people there.

The release said he instructed the staff at the fair price to shop to distribute the goods without giving room for complaint. District Supply Officer M. Sivakumari and Assistant Collector (trainee) Sharanya were present.

Electoral rolls released

Collector and District Election Officer G.S. Sameeran on Monday released electoral rolls for recently upgraded local bodies. A release from the district administration said the Collector released the booth-wise electoral rolls for Gudalur, Karamadai, Karumathampatti and Madukkarai, in the presence of Personal Assistant, Local Body Elections, V. Santhanam.