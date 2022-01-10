Coimbatore

Coimbatore Collector inspects Pongal gift hamper distribution

Collector G.S. Sameeran on Monday inspected Pongal gift hamper distribution at a fair price shop in Flower Market in the city.

A release from the district administration said the Collector visited the shop in Theppakulam and checked the quality and quantity of items given to cardholders. He also interacted with the people there.

The release said he instructed the staff at the fair price to shop to distribute the goods without giving room for complaint. District Supply Officer M. Sivakumari and Assistant Collector (trainee) Sharanya were present.

Electoral rolls released

Collector and District Election Officer G.S. Sameeran on Monday released electoral rolls for recently upgraded local bodies. A release from the district administration said the Collector released the booth-wise electoral rolls for Gudalur, Karamadai, Karumathampatti and Madukkarai, in the presence of Personal Assistant, Local Body Elections, V. Santhanam.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2022 10:28:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coimbatore-collector-inspects-pongal-gift-hamper-distribution/article38225797.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY