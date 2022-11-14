Coimbatore Collector inaugurates ‘My Dream School’ project at Keeranatham

November 14, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC) and Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW) have adopted and remodelled a panchayat school in the district. Collector G.S Sameeran inaugurated it on Monday to mark Children’s Day.

The Panchayat Union Middle School at Keeranatham with smart classes has been remodelled at a cost of ₹ 70 lakh. The works were completed in about seven months, according to RAAC.

Smart boards, activity-oriented learning, self-defence, etc., have been made available for students. “This school will serve as a model among government schools to improve their standards and empower more students,” R. Raveendran, RAAC secretary said.

This is a part of BGSW’s three-year CSR Initiative implemented by RAAC. The first year will focus on critical infrastructure for a hygienic environment at the schools, age-appropriate proficiency for students, and developmental programme for teachers, a press release read. This programme focuses on developing a sustainable community.

BGSW Section Head Saiju V.S, Keeranatham Panchayat President R Palanisamy, Chief Education Officer R. Boopathy, and other officials were present at the event.