Coimbatore Collector flags off vehicles to create awareness among farmers on cultivation of minor millets

Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran on Friday flagged off six vehicles to be deployed by the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department to create awareness among farmers to boost minor millet cultivation.

A press release from the district administration said that he flagged off the vehicles at the Collectorate in the presence of Joint Director of Agriculture R. Chitra Devi, Deputy Director of Agriculture Tamilselvi and other senior officials.

The Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department would use the vehicles in Thondamuthur, Madukkarai, Sarcar Samakulam, Periyanaickenpalayam, Sulur and Annur blocks to inform farmers of various government schemes, the government’s efforts to improve cultivation area under minor millets among other things.

The Department had started the activity because the year 2023 had been declared a year of minor millets and under the National Food Security Programme, the release added.