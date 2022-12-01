Coimbatore Collector flags off rally on World AIDS Day

December 01, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Students and healthcare personnel taking out an awareness rally in Coimbatore on Thursday to mark World AIDS Day. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Collector G.S. Sameeran flagged off an awareness rally at the Coimbatore District Deputy Director of Health Services Office to mark World AIDS Day, themed ‘Equalisation’.

Later, at 1 p.m., the Collector dined with HIV-affected people at Sri Saradhambal Temple wedding hall.

District AIDS Prevention and Control Programme Officer D. Gopalakrishnan said the prevalence of HIV/AIDS had reduced from 0.38 % in 2018-19 to 0.18 % in 2021 in Tamil Nadu, according to a survey.

Over 600 students from Coimbatore Medical College, KG College of Nursing, Sree Abirami College of Nursing, Nehru Nursing College, CSI Bishop Appasamy College of Education, Government College of Education and Kovai Medical Center and Hospital — along with Government Medical College Hospital Dean A. Nirmala, Associate Director (Rural Welfare) E. Chandra, Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna, NGOs and many private trusts participated.

Coimbatore district has 30 ‘Nambikkai Maiyam’ or counselling and testing centres, 98 sub-centres, 26 wellness and treatment centres and two Anti Retroviral Therapy centres, four government blood banks, seven blood collection centres and a free legal counselling centre.

