Coimbatore Collector flags off rainwater harvesting awareness vehicle

October 16, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Monday flagged off an electronic video vehicle through which short films and songs on rainwater harvesting will be screened in the city.

The campaign, was organised by the Tamil Nadu Drinking Water and Drainage Board (TWAD). The vehicle will be parked in various public places and a monitor on it will display the short films.

This was followed by the weekly grievances redress meet at the Collectorate here in which the administration received 428 petitions.

Over 150 members of the Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) in Coimbatore staged a protest, demanding a Deepavali bonus of ₹7,000 for each construction and unorganised worker in the district. A group of petitioners from the Tamil Puligal Katchi submitted a request for the installation of a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, claiming that Coimbatore was the only district without a statue of him.

During the meet, a woman by name Daulat submitted a petition on land transfer and staged a protest by sitting on the road with her physically challenged daughter and son, demanding that her 8 year-long struggle for land be resolved by the Collector. The police pacified her.