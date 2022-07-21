Coimbatore Collector flags off buses with logo of 44th Chess Olympiad

Collector G.S Sameeran sticks a poster with the logo of the 44th Chess Olympiad on a private school bus at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Thursday.

Collector G.S Sameeran flagged off private school buses with slogan, logo and banner of the 44th Chess Olympiad that is set to begin in Chennai on July 28, from the Collectorate on Thursday.

Regional Transport Officer (Central) K. Sathyakumar, Public Relations Officer A. Senthilanna, Motor Vehicle Inspector M. Vijayakumar and others participated in the event.

The Corporation has screened the emblem and logo of the chess olympiad on four-wheelers, organised a bicycle awareness rally, installed a selfie point, and advertisement banners, decorated a bus stop like a chessboard, and held district-level chess tournaments for students and government officials, to spread the word on the Olympiad across the district.