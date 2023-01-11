ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Collector flags off bus to raise road safety awareness

January 11, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Collector G.S Sameeran flagged off a TNSTC bus with posters on dos and don’ts on road safety at the Gandhipuram Bus Stand in Coimbatore city on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector G.S. Sameeran on Wednesday flagged off a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus to raise awareness on road safety as a part of TNSTC’s Road Safety Week 2023 celebration from January 11 to 17.

The Collector unveiled the vehicle with posters on it denoting the dos and don’ts for safe driving.

Further, nearly 300 students from Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science distributed pamphlets on the same to motorists and passengers near the stand.

Awareness against overloading vehicles, drunk driving, rash driving, overspeeding, jumping signals, and for wearing seat belts and helmets, using correct indicators, driving in the left lane etc., was raised.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

An official said the bus was availed from one of TNSTC’s Driver Training Centres in the district and was not for passenger usage. Aiming to reduce accidents by 100%, this bus would be taken to several bus stands, including Pollachi, Karumathampatti, Somanur etc., so that people across the district learnt and followed regulations, he said.

The police recently said the district reported 3,983 road accidents in 2022, including 1,083 in the city. Of this, 951 were fatal.

TNSTC Coimbatore Managing Director P. Thiruvambalam Pillai, Labour Progressive Federation’s K. Periyasamy, Road Transport Officer (RTO), Coimbatore North, T. Sivagurunathan, RTO, Coimbatore South, S. Balamurugan and officials were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US