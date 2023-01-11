Coimbatore Collector flags off bus to raise road safety awareness

January 11, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Collector G.S. Sameeran on Wednesday flagged off a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus to raise awareness on road safety as a part of TNSTC’s Road Safety Week 2023 celebration from January 11 to 17.

The Collector unveiled the vehicle with posters on it denoting the dos and don’ts for safe driving.

Further, nearly 300 students from Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science distributed pamphlets on the same to motorists and passengers near the stand.

Awareness against overloading vehicles, drunk driving, rash driving, overspeeding, jumping signals, and for wearing seat belts and helmets, using correct indicators, driving in the left lane etc., was raised.

An official said the bus was availed from one of TNSTC’s Driver Training Centres in the district and was not for passenger usage. Aiming to reduce accidents by 100%, this bus would be taken to several bus stands, including Pollachi, Karumathampatti, Somanur etc., so that people across the district learnt and followed regulations, he said.

The police recently said the district reported 3,983 road accidents in 2022, including 1,083 in the city. Of this, 951 were fatal.

TNSTC Coimbatore Managing Director P. Thiruvambalam Pillai, Labour Progressive Federation’s K. Periyasamy, Road Transport Officer (RTO), Coimbatore North, T. Sivagurunathan, RTO, Coimbatore South, S. Balamurugan and officials were present.