Coimbatore Collector distributes welfare aid to 506 beneficiaries

Staff Reporter
September 14, 2022 18:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector G.S Sameeran distributed welfare assistance worth ₹1.34 crore to 506 beneficiaries in the district at a mass contact programme at Thensangampalayam village in Anamalai block on Wednesday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This included aids worth ₹15.84 lakh to 132 beneficiaries under the social security scheme, free house plots worth ₹ 1.02 crore to eight beneficiaries, 12 beneficiaries were sanctioned land patta online and 73 beneficiaries were given e-patta, grants worth ₹3,525 to five farmers, and government's agricultural engineering welfare assistance worth ₹2.66 lakh to two.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app