Coimbatore Collector distributes welfare aid to 506 beneficiaries

Collector G.S Sameeran distributed welfare assistance worth ₹1.34 crore to 506 beneficiaries in the district at a mass contact programme at Thensangampalayam village in Anamalai block on Wednesday.

This included aids worth ₹15.84 lakh to 132 beneficiaries under the social security scheme, free house plots worth ₹ 1.02 crore to eight beneficiaries, 12 beneficiaries were sanctioned land patta online and 73 beneficiaries were given e-patta, grants worth ₹3,525 to five farmers, and government's agricultural engineering welfare assistance worth ₹2.66 lakh to two.