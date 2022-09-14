Coimbatore

Coimbatore Collector distributes welfare aid to 506 beneficiaries

Collector G.S Sameeran distributed welfare assistance worth ₹1.34 crore to 506 beneficiaries in the district at a mass contact programme at Thensangampalayam village in Anamalai block on Wednesday.

This included aids worth ₹15.84 lakh to 132 beneficiaries under the social security scheme, free house plots worth ₹ 1.02 crore to eight beneficiaries, 12 beneficiaries were sanctioned land patta online and 73 beneficiaries were given e-patta, grants worth ₹3,525 to five farmers, and government's agricultural engineering welfare assistance worth ₹2.66 lakh to two.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2022 6:38:41 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coimbatore-collector-distributes-welfare-aid-to-506-beneficiaries/article65889725.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY