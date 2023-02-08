ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Collector distributes financial aid to women students at TNAU

February 08, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati distributed monthly assistance of ₹1000 each to 1,099 women students from across the district under the ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Wednesday.

The event was held following Chief Minister M.K Stalin launching the second phase of the ‘Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance scheme’ in Tiruvallur district, under the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, a press release said.

The scheme aims to maintain equality, prevent child marriage, financially help underprivileged students, reduce the female dropout rate and ensure the social and economic security of women, according to the release.

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur, Collector S. Vineeth launched the second phase of the scheme at Jaivabai Municipal Girls Higher Secondary School.

Mr. Vineeth distributed the orders for getting cash assistance to 1,783 girls students from 49 colleges in the district. They would receive cash assistance directly in their bank account till they complete their undergraduate degree.

In the first phase, nearly 3,527 students from 40 colleges had already started receiving the cash assistance, said a press release.

