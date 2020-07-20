Coimbatore

Coimbatore Collector discharged from hospital

Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani who was admitted to a private hospital in the city on July 15 after contracting COVID-19 got discharged on Monday.

Mr. Rajamani said that he will remain in home isolation based on the advice of doctors.

