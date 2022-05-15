Coimbatore Collector conducts surprise inspection at Uzhavar Sandhai
Collector G.S. Sameeran on Sunday conducted a surprise inspection at the R.S. Puram Uzhavar Sandhai (farmers’ market). His visit to the market in the morning was to check if farmers sold the vegetables at the right prices, as fixed by the Agriculture Marketing Department, said sources. During his visit, Mr. Sameeran interacted with farmers and customers, the sources added.
