ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Collector caution people on soaring mercury levels

March 23, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati has cautioned the public to be safe and cautious as the mercury level is likely to go up in the next few days and heat waves are likely to be intense.

He exhorted the members of the public to remain indoor from 12 noon to 3 p.m. and to hydrate the body extensively by drinking water and even if one is not feeling thirsty, he asked people to keep consuming water. He also wanted every one to carry water bottle while on travel and advised consumption of ORS lemon juice, tender coconut water, butter milk lassi and fruit juice.

He also wanted people to stay in cool places and to wear footwear, coolers and light cotton materials. In the event of feeling nausea, he urged public to consult a doctor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US