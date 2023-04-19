HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore Collector assures measures to reduce school dropout rate in Valparai

April 19, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore Collector Krathi Kumar Pati handing over assistance to beneficiaries at a mass contact programme in Valparai on Wednesday.

Coimbatore Collector Krathi Kumar Pati handing over assistance to beneficiaries at a mass contact programme in Valparai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Measures will be taken to ensure that the dropped-out children from the Valparai region attend school regularly from the next academic year, said Coimbatore Collector Krathi Kumar Pati at a mass contact programme held at Valparai on Wednesday.

He also assured them of taking measures to enable students, who missed the Class X, XII public examinations, to write them in the current academic year.

“If students continue their education without interruption and join industrial training institutions for skill development training, job opportunities for them and their quality of life will improve”, said Mr. Pati.

He further stated that shorter height and underweight were noticed in children in Valparai region. Measures were taken to ensure distribution of nutrition kits ( sathu maavu) to the children under the Integrated Child Development Services Scheme. Due to this, the body weight of children increased by 400 gram, he said.

The Collector distributed welfare assistance worth ₹24.60 lakh to 140 beneficiaries at the mass contact programme.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.