Coimbatore Collector asks civic body to continuemonitoring Telugu and Sullivan streets

COIMBATORE

10 July 2020 23:13 IST

A few persons in the two streets had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago

District Collector K. Rajamani on Friday asked the Coimbatore Corporation to continue monitoring Telugu Street, Sullivan Street and their neighbourhood.

The Corporation had placed containment restriction on the two streets after a few persons there had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago.

Essential commodities

A release from the district administration said the Collector asked the civic body to take steps to provide essential commodities to people within the containment zones and spray disinfectants.

He also directed the Revenue Department staff to join the Corporation staff in monitoring the containment zones and ensuring delivery of essential commodities.

The release said Mr. Rajamani visited the containment zones, interacted with people and then inspected the medical camp that was under way at the V.V.M. Urban Primary Health Centre.

Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath was also present.