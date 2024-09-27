Coimbatore Collector announces helpline number to prevent smuggling of minerals

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati has announced that public who come across mineral smuggling can pass on the information by dialling 95660-38186.

Truck drivers who transport minerals should possess the permit and it is their duty to ask for the permit from the contractor. In the event of permit missing, trucks would be confiscated and criminal action would be initiated.

In Coimbatore district in Alandurai village, reports of mineral smuggling at night came to the notice of the district administration, and special teams were deputed and mineral excavation was stopped. Based on the High Court direction, in a litigation filed by Loganathan and Siva, the teams inspected Alandurai, Servayapuram, Vellimalaipattinam and Karadimadai villages and three criminal cases have been registered.