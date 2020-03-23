Coimbatore closes down for ‘Janata Curfew’

The city shut itself on Sunday, in response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ to fight against the spread of Covid-19.

Arterial roads, inner roads, lanes and by-lanes were free of vehicle movement and also pedestrians as everybody stayed indoors. Only the Coimbatore City Police personnel were seen moving around to ensure that none ventured out.

Other than the police personnel, those who had arrived by train in the morning were seen in front of the Coimbatore Railway Junction.

At the Omni Bus Stand, near G.P. Junction, the usual Sunday morning scene was not to be seen. Autorickshaw driver S. Murugan said the commuters, who had arrived around dawn were the only ones who arrived there in the day.

This had affected his business. “I’m here because I thought I’ll make some money to buy food. But given the situation, it appears that I’ll not be able to buy even a glass of tea.”

The Sunday’s Janata Curfew was all the more painful because the closure of schools had affected his monthly income. “I used to transport students to school. This helped me earn ₹5,000 – ₹6,000 a month. This income is cut as schools are shut. And, now the Sunday shut down,” he rued.

The Coimbatore Town Bus Stand in Gandhipuram reflected the picture outside. All the establishments barring the paid toilet were closed. Shopkeeper M. Manikandan said on Sundays he would normally earn at least ₹4,000 in the first few hours. The closure was a loss for him and he hoped to reopen at least after the curfew period, later in the day.

The Prime Minister had appealed for curfew from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. And, following this the State Government had suspended bus services.

C. Ravi of Kottayam, who was stranded in front of the Coimbatore Railway Junction, said he wanted to go home but was unable due to cancellation of trains. “I’m affected but I’m for the curfew. In the interest of larger public good, this is necessary.”

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India closed four meat stalls in the city and directed them to wind up business in the morning to avoid gathering of people.

The CSI Immanuel Church near DSP Junction had its gates closed. The security personnel there said the church management went in for an early mass that ended by 5.30 a.m. On other Sundays, it conducted two mass – 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The management had also cancelled the Lent prayer meetings it had scheduled on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A few voluntary organisations distributed breakfast and lunch to people in front of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and the Junction.

At 5 p.m. several city residents went to terrace, balcony, common area in case of gated communities and apartments to clap, blow conches, ring bell or make sound using ladles and utensils to thank doctors, health workers and others engaged in delivery of essential services, in response to the call given by Mr. Modi.

Several residents from Ramanathapuram area stood in front of their houses. While the band team of the Armed Reserve of Coimbatore city police performed a band at Gandhipuram, two policemen blew bugle from the terrace of city police commissioner’s office. Other personnel stood in the balconies and ground at the office and gave rhythmic clap. Fire and Rescue Services personnel assembled in front of all the stations in Coimbatore where they rang fire bells and blew fire alarm. Fire brigades clapped.

Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani said the ‘curfew’ was peaceful and almost complete in rural parts of the district, too.

Around dusk, however, several residents ventured out of their homes. Many youth were seen on arterial roads and other important city roads. A few also took selfies.

Flyovers and bridges became the sought-after places for people to have an aerial view of the city’s skyscape at dusk and click selfies. Senior citizens with their shoes on used the opportunity presented by the curfew to take a brisk walk, what with they not having to worry about speeding vehicles.

The evening also saw owners of medical shops and milk booths open their premises to cater to customers.

(with inputs from

Wilson Thomas)