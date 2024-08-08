Coimbatore court summons Salem-based history-sheeter

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Coimbatore, has directed a Salem-based history-sheeter, who had been evading the police for over 10 years, to appear before it on August 12. The court issued the direction to M. Prabhakaran, who hails from Palaniappa Nagar at Hasthampatti in Salem district. According to the Crime Branch CID (CB-CID), Prabhakaran is wanted in a 2012 case registered by the Perur police in Coimbatore district. The police said that criminal cases are pending against Prabhakaran in Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Erode, Salem and many other states. The CB-CID has appealed to the public to share any information regarding the wanted person. CB-CID officials can be contacted at 94981-84496, 94878-21555, 94981-71666.

