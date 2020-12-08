Coimbatore city’s traffic violation detection system integrated with Parivahan Sewa

The integration of feeds on traffic violations detected by the automatic number plate recognition cameras at select signals in Coimbatore city with the Central Government’s Parivahan Sewa through the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been completed.

e-challan

According to officials involved in the integration works, violators are now getting text messages on the e-challan through Parivahan Sewa. However, this is in a trial stage. Coimbatore City Police and people’s initiative ‘Uyir’, which contributed the advanced cameras and other systems, had also approached the NIC to fine-tune the e-challan message.

The messages delivered in the initial stages of the trial period had issues in the display of Tamil font and payment link not working.

The e-challan is generated for traffic violations such as signal jumping, triple riding and riding two-wheeler without helmet that are detected at 20 select traffic junctions on Avinashi Road, Tiruchi Road, Mettupalayam Road, Sathyamangalam Road and Palakkad Road.

As violations detected by the cameras are integrated with Parivahan Sewa, the generation of e-challan will be applicable to vehicles from other States too.

A senior police officer said that payment of pending fines, if any, would become must for processes such as change of vehicle ownership at the time of selling a vehicle or related works at the motor vehicle department offices.

Even before the integration of the system with the Government’s national portal, the smart cameras generated e-challans worth ₹ 20 crore from January to November this year. However, fines to the tune of ₹ 3.6 crore were paid by violators.

“Motorists can check the Parivahan website or m-Parivahan mobile app to know if any fine has been levied against their registration number,” said the officer.

‘Create awareness’

K. Kathirmathiyon, member of district road safety committee, said that awareness should be created about the functioning of the violation detection system before the official launch of the initiative.

“Many vehicle owners are not aware that fines are pending against them. This could be because their mobile numbers are not updated. Some persons seem to have been repeating the same violations,” he said.