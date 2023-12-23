Coimbatore city’s first butterfly park getting ready at Vellalore tank

December 23, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The first butterfly park in Coimbatore city is getting ready at Vellalore tank, a semi-urban waterbody in the Noyyal river system that is home to a variety of avifauna and insects.

The butterfly park project, which commenced in April this year, has successfully completed its phase one construction.

Initiated by the Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Amaippu (KKPA), the butterfly park is soon to be opened to the public, right after the completion of the phase two work. The park, coming up on the tank bund in a patch of 50 metre width and 300 metre length, will serve as a testament of a positive human-environment interaction, according to KKPA.

A year-long survey conducted by The Nature and Butterfly Society (TNBS) identified 101 butterfly species within the vicinity of the tank and the adjacent Miyawaki forest. In addition to the recorded species, the experts from TNBS spotted a new variety, Common nawab, following the conclusion of Phase one.

According to A. Pavendhan of TNBS, the 101 species of butterflies recorded in the tank belonged to five major families. Some of the major species that are found in the semi-urban biological hotspot include Bamboo tree brown, Medus brown and Chocolate albatross, which are predominantly forest species seeking shelter in the wetland.

“Wherever there is a butterfly, we tend to follow. It is as simple as that. At Vellalore, every month we used to have a few good species added to the list, so that is how the interest in Vellalore grew”, he added.

The corporate social responsibility funds from Milacron India Private Limited (Mold Masters Division) provided the primary sponsorship for the culmination of phase one, which encompasses the construction of the butterfly garden and a walkway.

The phase two would include the establishment of an inhouse information centre, which would provide scientific knowledge with respect to the butterfly species identified.

R. Manikandan, the founder of KKPA, envisions the park to serve as an educational platform to showcase the remarkable species of butterflies, their life-cycle and the phenomenon of butterfly migration. Interpretation centres with displays of knowledge guides and illustrations would enable the visitors to develop deeper insights regarding the butterfly population.

“The park is expected to emerge as a hub for disseminating valuable eco-critical knowledge. The prospect of exploring a butterfly park naturally intrigues visitors, prompting them to discover the myriad of butterfly species around. The presence of a butterfly park in a semi-urban landscape offers a unique opportunity to raise public awareness about the rich biodiversity existing in the urban wetlands. The park, which is also a home to a diverse population of birds is expected to attract bird watchers and nature enthusiasts”, he said.

The efforts of converting the Vellalore tank into a biological hotspot began in the year 2017. The Miyawaki forest with its ten thousand varieties of indigenous plants, serves as the backbone for the emerging project. As the phase two works are in progress, the park is soon to be out of its cocoon retaining its ecosophical spirits.