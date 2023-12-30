Coimbatore City witnesses lesser crime occurrences in 2023, reduction in cases attributed to preventive measures

December 30, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore city police have attributed the reduction in crime cases in 2023, compared to last year, to effective preventive steps.

“Crime detection has gone up, and no case of murder for gain was reported during this year,” Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan told mediapersons on Saturday.

As for robbery cases, 88% were detected and 68% of house-breaking cases were solved. A total of 165 two-wheelers were recovered. Recovery of property worth ₹8.86 crore was made, he said.

Drastic reduction in number of cases reported under murder (37%), attempt to murder (45%), rioting (72%) and hurt cases (37%) could be made through mapping of crime-prone zones in all ranges based on scientific analysis of crime data, regular reviews on bodily offence cases, stringent action against rowdy elements and trouble mongers and effective preventive measures such as foot patrol and mobile patrol in crime-prone areas, he said.

Out of 1,665 non-bailable warrants, 1,209 have been executed. No case of dowry death was reported in 2023, and under the POCSO Act, 12 pertaining to rape and four other cases ended in conviction.

More number of property offenders (25) were detained under the Goondas Act, compared to 16 in 2022. Besides property offenders, 37 rowdy elements, six sexual offenders, nine drug offenders and six other offenders were detained under the Goondas Act during 2023.

Due to constant preventive actions, the number of fatal accident cases reduced to 255 this year compared to 263 last year, and non-fatal cases reduced to 753 from 822.

Fifty percent reduction in violation of motor vehicle rules could be brought about during 2023. The total fine amount collected during 2023 was ₹10.06 crore compared to ₹9.05 crore in 2022.

A total of 284 ganja cases were registered and 485 accused persons were arrested. The value of seized ganja, tablets and methamphetamine was ₹1.84 crore.

Awareness programmes were conducted in schools and colleges towards eradication of tobacco products and drug abuse. So far, 1,069 Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) cases were registered, and 1,072 accused were arrested.

During this year, there were 6,248 cyber crime complaints of which 4,276 were related to financial fraud and 1,972 to other types of cybercrimes. Financial frauds to the extent of ₹47.5 crore were reported. A recovery of ₹2.02 crore was made and handed over to the victims. Besides, a little over ₹28 crore has been frozen from the bank accounts of those indulging in financial frauds, the Commissioner said, adding that the Cyber Crime unit has organised 152 awareness programmes, including 72 in colleges, 54 in schools, 20 in companies and six in public places.

