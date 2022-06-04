Coimbatore city to get new buildings for urban health centres

As many as 53 new urban health centre buildings will be constructed in the city and 10 more will be upgraded, said V. Senthil Balaji, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition & Excise, here on Saturday.

The Minister launched works for projects worth ₹113.27 crore, which included laying of new roads, widening the existing ones, construction of new buildings for urban health centres, and upgrading some of the existing buildings of the centres.

The Minister said each new building for an urban health centre would be constructed at ₹25 lakh. When Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited Coimbatore recently, he said roads would be upgraded at ₹200 crore. Accordingly ₹198 crore was allocated and works had commenced. Apart from these, 32 km of roads would be developed or widened and the urban health centre buildings would be taken up at ₹113.27 crore.

Land acquisition works were progressing at ₹1,132 crore to expand Coimbatore International Airport. Of these, works were completed for ₹800 crore and the remaining land would be acquired in another couple of months. Works that could be taken up in 10 years had commenced and were progressing here to make Coimbatore the most developed district. Further, of the 1,17,680 petitions received from the public, 75,790 had received the benefits and measures are taken to redress the needs mentioned in the remaining applications.

A survey had been done on all the roads, drainage, and other works that need to be done in each ward in the city and efforts were on to complete these works, the Minister said.