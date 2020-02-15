Coimbatore city to get 32 new water tanks

Suez India Pvt. Ltd., which is revamping water distribution system in 60 wards, will build 32 new overhead water tanks in the city in the next 12 months. The Coimbatore Corporation has asked the private company to do so at a review meeting held on Thursday.

Slow progress

According to sources, as the Corporation felt that there was slow progress in execution, it decided to ask the company to first construct the tanks.

The reason was that construction of the tanks would not involve digging roads or diversion of traffic and as the work would be confined to a small place the company could, therefore, take it up without difficulty.

The company had originally planned to take up construction of only three tanks and revamp distribution system in 12 areas in 2020. But after the Corporation’s suggestion, it would at once take up the construction of the 32 tanks. The tanks’ capacity varied from 6.50 lakh litre to 42.20 lakh litre. The sources also said that the Corporation and the company were yet to decide on the areas to be taken up for revamping the distribution system. The company had proposed 12 areas but the Corporation had some reservations about it.

In some of the chosen areas, the company would have to take the permission of either the National Highways or State Highways or work with other government agencies before starting work. As this would take time, the Corporation had asked the company to start the work on tanks. And, while doing so, it could secure the permissions to start the work, the sources explained.