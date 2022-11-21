Coimbatore city streets witness increased presence of stray cattle

November 21, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Residents and commuters in Sai Baba Colony have raised concerns about the increasing number of stray cattle on the roads that cause hindrance to vehicle movement in the area.

Animals such as cows and horses roam on Bharathi Park Road, Alagesan Road, and NSR road. Stray cattle stand on either side of Mettupalayam road near Anna Market and MGR Market during busy hours.

N. Subramaniyam, a regular commuter through Mettupalayam road, said the presence of cattle on the main roads and busy lanes created traffic congestion. Dumping of vegetable waste near the markets attracted cattle in huge numbers.

Citing the recent drive against stray cattle carried out by the Tirunelveli Corporation, R. Raveendran, secretary of the Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore, said the Coimbatore Corporation had to start such a drive and impose fines on the owners who left the cattle without proper care.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said there was specific information that some persons from Annur and areas adjacent to the Corporation limits were leaving their reared horses within the Corporation limits.

The Corporation officials had been directed to issue warnings to the cattle owners not to leave their cattle on the roads. Instructions were given to impound the animal if the warnings were breached, he said.

The Commissioner also added that the civic body did not have vehicles with a hydraulic lift to impound large animals. Steps were under way to fit equipment such as steel ramp in the vehicles for the purpose of lifting big animals. The civic body had also conducted a meeting with Gaushalas, and a few cows were given to them.